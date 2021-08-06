Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRPT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.79.

FRPT stock opened at $137.08 on Thursday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $308,759.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,055,899.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,974 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

