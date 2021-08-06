Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,025 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRES. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.75).

FRES stock opened at GBX 795.52 ($10.39) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.89. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 820.36. The firm has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

