frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in frontdoor by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

