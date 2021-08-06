Frontier Communications Parent Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,010 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,858% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 put options.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $31.02 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

