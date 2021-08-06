FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Sells $1,081,950.00 in Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:FCN opened at $144.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 17,827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,518,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCN shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

