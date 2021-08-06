Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Funko reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.39.

In related news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $559,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 25,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $535,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,406 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,456 in the last three months. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter worth $934,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 267,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 106,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,180. Funko has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $954.80 million, a PE ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.41.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

