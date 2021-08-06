FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 440.76% and a negative net margin of 15.18%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BHC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $25.93 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.60.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.