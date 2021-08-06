FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Issued By Oppenheimer

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Franchise Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.35. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.57%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the first quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

