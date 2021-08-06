FY2021 EPS Estimates for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Cut by Analyst

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SeaSpine in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.39). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.
SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $16.38 on Thursday. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $543.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35.
In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $341,839.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,839.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SeaSpine
SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.
