FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Raised by Analyst

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.09.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPC. B. Riley cut their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TPC stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $724.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.06.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 26.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

