FY2022 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $8.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CUBI. Wedbush increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $179,105.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $919,899 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

