FY2022 EPS Estimates for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Cut by Analyst

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for R1 RCM in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

RCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $59,206,332.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,986,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 413.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 135.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 36.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

