FY2022 EPS Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.61.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.04 million, a PE ratio of 349.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

