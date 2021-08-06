FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.13. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $661.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

