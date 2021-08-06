FY2023 EPS Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) Decreased by Analyst

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.38 million.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE PRN traded down C$0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting C$21.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,989. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.84. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of C$16.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$440.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 21.34, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

