G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Wedbush

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $15.93. 989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,472. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.31. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $670.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. Analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $974,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,000. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $20,072,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,849.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

