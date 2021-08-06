GAMB Price Up 35.9% Over Last Week (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. GAMB has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $82,533.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Plair (PLA) traded 1,255,707.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00056381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.13 or 0.00879754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00097173 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

