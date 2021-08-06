GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). GameStop posted earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after buying an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,499,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,494,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $31,985,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GameStop by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GME opened at $153.44 on Friday. GameStop has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -84.31 and a beta of -2.17.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.