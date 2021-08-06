Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $52.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GLPI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

