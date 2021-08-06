Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $300.00 at Barclays

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.62% from the stock’s previous close.

IT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

IT stock opened at $295.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $299.49.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 59.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,339. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $132,978,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,631,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after acquiring an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,312,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

