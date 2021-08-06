Gas (GAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.09 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $8.20 or 0.00020383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $83.09 million and approximately $19.06 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00046262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00148868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00101824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,310.35 or 1.00156323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $335.18 or 0.00832811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.