GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading 5.6% Higher

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.99 and last traded at $59.86. 3,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,756,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.08.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in GDS by 3.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in GDS by 1.0% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 456,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 10.7% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 410,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 39,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 34.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in GDS by 13.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

