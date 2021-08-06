Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.17.

GECFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale set a $158.34 price target on Gecina and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Gecina stock opened at $158.09 on Friday. Gecina has a 1 year low of $122.78 and a 1 year high of $163.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.76.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

