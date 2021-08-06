Geeq Price Reaches $0.64 on Top Exchanges (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Geeq coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00058870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00017192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.91 or 0.00917113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00097605 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00042865 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

