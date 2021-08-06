Gems (GEM) Price Down 12.7% This Week

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Gems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $272,934.31 and approximately $2,037.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gems has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00056656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.25 or 0.00880044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00096894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00042331 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.