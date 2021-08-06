Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 8,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,693. The firm has a market cap of $712.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.02. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $4,237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,192,200 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,676 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNK. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

