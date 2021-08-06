Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.59 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 10,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 930,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

GNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $695.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,192,200 shares of company stock worth $19,377,676 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

