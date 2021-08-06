Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,340 shares of company stock valued at $20,428,432. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $141.30 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 40.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

