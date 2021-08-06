Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,875 The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10,871.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $72.83 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $73.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.14.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.95.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.