Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $99,000 Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 160,679 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 749,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 440,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 67,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 102,314 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $815.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.70. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

