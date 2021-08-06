Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,920 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42. Materialise NV has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

