Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYLD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $284,000.

NYSEARCA:SYLD opened at $61.52 on Friday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.36.

