General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.40. 1,578,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,001,354. General Electric has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $916.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.67.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Electric from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.80.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.