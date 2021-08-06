Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $9.09. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 4,445 shares.

The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.82) earnings per share.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.96%.

GEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,961,000 after buying an additional 806,854 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,705,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,075,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,407,000 after buying an additional 1,046,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 88.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,101,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 518,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 160.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 624,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.77.

About Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.