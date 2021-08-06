Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Up 6.8%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) shot up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.95. 23,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,494,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GENI. Benchmark raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $18,891,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $11,998,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $9,588,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $4,391,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $4,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

