Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,600 Shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sintx Technologies were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sintx Technologies by 26,422.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 70,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sintx Technologies by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sintx Technologies by 1,881.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 237,073 shares during the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SINT opened at $1.54 on Friday. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.12.

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

