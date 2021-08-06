Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ TENX opened at $1.66 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $24.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.42.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.43). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

