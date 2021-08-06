Geode Capital Management LLC Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of GWG worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GWG by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of GWG by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GWG by 24.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GWG by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWGH opened at $7.00 on Friday. GWG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $231.67 million, a PE ratio of 58.34 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.82.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

