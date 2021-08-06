Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $107,000 in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWAA. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $2,500,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $26,366,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $553,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ:FWAA opened at $12.20 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.