Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter worth about $1,610,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter worth about $2,789,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KSMT opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

