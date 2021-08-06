Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 42,889 Shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 9F were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in 9F in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 9F during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in 9F during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JFU opened at $1.74 on Friday. 9F Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.11.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

