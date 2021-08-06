Gerald P. Kenney Sells 10,000 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,832.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of UIS opened at $24.38 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.67.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About Unisys
Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.
