Gerald P. Kenney Sells 10,000 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,832.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UIS opened at $24.38 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.67.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Unisys by 573.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Unisys by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Unisys by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Unisys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

