Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GIL has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

