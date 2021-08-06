Gillian C. Ivers-Read Sells 3,683 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 3,683 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $17,752.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $529.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.65. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,484,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,481,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after buying an additional 1,335,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 309,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 685,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.