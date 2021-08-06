Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GAIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $481.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.74%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

