Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.92

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.92 and last traded at $87.92, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glanbia from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

