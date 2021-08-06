Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Glencore from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Glencore to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.80. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

