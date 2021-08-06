Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.28.

Shares of GBT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.01. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $69.86.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.56% and a negative net margin of 161.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after buying an additional 163,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

