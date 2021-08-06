Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Securities

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 49.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.51.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.56% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 163,515 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

