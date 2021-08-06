Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $220.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN stock opened at $170.30 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 46.1% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 260.9% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,623,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,022,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Global Payments by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.